CUMBERLAND - A Ridgeley man turned himself in to investigators with the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit (C3I) Wednesday in connection with two separate thefts.

According to a report from C3I, 53-year-old William Ray Fink, Ridgeley, turned himself in after warrants had been issued for his arrest.

The first incident was reported on April 30, when the Cumberland City Police responded to Cumberland Outdoor Power on Garden View Drive for a reported theft. Initial responding officers learned that two Cub Cadet zero turn lawn mowers and a trailer had been stolen overnight.

The total loss was over $18,000.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office was then contacted about another theft, which occurred on May 10; this time from a construction site on Winchester Road. Reported stolen during this theft was an extension ladder, drainage pipe, and erosion netting.

The total loss was over $2,000.

IC3I investigators were able to review surveillance video and photos from both incidents, and determined that both thefts were committed by the same suspect.

Surveillance photos from the Winchester Road incident were published on the Allegany County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and several calls were received identifying Fink as the suspect.

C3I investigators then contacted the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and coordinated with deputies to obtain a search warrant for Fink's residence, located on Power Lane in Ft. Ashby.

On May 14, C3I investigators, with the assistance of the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and the West Virginia State Police, responded to the residence and executed the search warrant.

At that time the ladder and erosion netting were recovered. Fink was interviewed, and with his cooperation, investigators were able to recover both mowers - one from a location near Burlington and the other from a location near Cumberland.

The trailer had been recovered earlier in Mineral County by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.

Fink has been charged with two counts of theft and an additional charge of removing or obliterating a serial number. After an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner, Fink is currently free on personal recognizance pending his next court appearance.