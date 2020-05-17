The Social Butterfly takes advantage of the one event that was not cancelled by the pandemic to play ’beauty shop’ with four-legged clients

By the time you’re reading this...hair stylists in Virginia will be needing full-body massages...if permitted. Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 53 will have expired and “hairapists” I’m sure are in high demand.

Can you imagine how busy they are going to be playing catch-up with all their clients’ hair needs?

For over seven weeks, unless you had family connections to a professional beautician or barber living under your roof, you were forbidden to step into a beauty salon or barbershop. It was quite comical reading all of the social media posts about the social distancing restriction.

Two of my favorites…“Since those beauty salons have been closed, selfies have dropped like the stock market" and "I can’t believe I can walk into a store to buy weed, but I have to meet my hairdresser in a dark alley with unmarked bills to get a haircut.”

Most folks are probably still pretty disheveled looking right now from lack of regular grooming or perhaps because they were desperate enough to let their better half, child, or they themselves take a whack at it.

Alpacas had it made during the pandemic, and I’m grateful for it! Lucky for me...and them, their annual shearing was still a go as long as masks were worn by all humans present.

It is the one-and-only previously scheduled Social Butterfly adventure that did not get cancelled.

Years ago, my friend Robin Pruett and I stopped by Cul’s Courthouse Grille in Charles City to enjoy Sunday brunch. Robin introduced me to her friend Kevin Sullivan who was set up on the lawn with his cute critters selling alpaca fiber merchandise. Kevin’s Hummingbird Hill Alpacas Farm Store is located less than a mile down the road.

When I ran into Kevin again at the River Street Market in Petersburg, I asked him if I could feature him and his alpacas in The Progress-Index. He was delighted to introduce me to his long-lashed, long-legged, adorable, furry alpacas.

While most folks’ locks across the Commonwealth were going wildly crazy, Kevin’s alpacas had professionals arrive at their farm to pamper them during their annual shearing on April 17.

When I arrived, Southern Grit Shearing owner and lead shearer Justin Shank was busy making Kevin’s herd glamorous. Shank had two head holders present: Jordan Seals and Jeffrey O’Donnell.

“This is my eighth year of shearing,” said Shank. “It's a dirty job, but somebody has to have the grit to do it.”

Both Shank and Seals had been furloughed from their primary jobs where they are coworkers.

How did they go about shearing?

First, Kevin would have fun haltering one of his alpacas which appeared to be extremely challenging. Then, until it was their turn, the next-in-line-to-be-beautified was detained by myself or Kevin’s daughter Catherine.

“I lend a helping hand because they get pretty excited during the shearing process,” said Catherine. “And, they’re not usually handled this much.”

Catherine commented that her dad looks forward to the annual event saying, “He cares for all 21 of them and knows each of them by name.”

When it was my turn to alpaca-sit, Precious was not so precious.

Kevin’s dogs Fred [Basset Hound] and Gurl [Retriever/Border Collie] just had to greet me while I was sitting which caused Precious to act up.

She was quite a wiggle worm and kept trying to escape from me. I was careful not to look her straight in the eye even though I felt as if I should have a heart-to-heart with her.

I was afraid Precious would spit on me, so I turned my back and ignored her efforts to climb under the fence and escape from my grip. She was a major drama queen and taunted me by positioning herself like she was going to leap over the gate to rejoin her friends.

The more "chill“ alpacas could simply be tied to a post while waiting for their shearing which according to Shank takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

The alpacas did not seem particularly fond of the process probably because they are tied down for their own protection as well as that of the shearing team.

“Once an alpaca is contained, they stop struggling,” said Seals. “They know you’re in control at that point.”

“They don’t realize it’s a spa day for them,” Kevin quipped.

Alpacas are sheared for their own good because it will prepare them for the warmer months ahead.

“They can suffer heat strokes,” said O’Donnell. “They don’t know we’re protecting them.”

“I specialize in show cuts and provide a beautiful fiber blanket with minimal second cuts,” said Shank. “I may not be as fast as some shearers, but I take the time necessary to ensure that each and every animal is pampered according to my client’s satisfaction.”

Six to nine pounds of two types of fiber can be sheared from each alpaca: firsts and seconds. The team uses a leaf blower in between cuts to keep each alpaca’s fiber separate.

“Firsts or the ‘blanket’ harvested between the shoulders and the hips is the primo fiber used in producing yarn, blankets, and clothing such as socks, hats, scarves, and gloves,” said Kevin. “Seconds from the legs and neck can be used in nesting and drying balls as well as a lot of other things.”

“The seconds are hard on blades, because they get a lot of grit [sand] in them,” said Shank. “They like to roll, because that’s how they scratch.”

After six years of breeding alpacas, Kevin made the decision to keep the males and females separate.

“I’m 66 years old and nobody wants me to leave them a whole lot of alpacas,” said Kevin.

According to Kevin, alpacas are not expensive to maintain. They eat seasonal grass, hay during the winter, and alpaca pellets year-round.

“They’re pretty hardy animals and don’t need a lot of veterinarian care,” shared Kevin. “But, when they do get sick, they go downhill fast.”

To view the shearing that took place, visit our website at www.progress-index.com, and to learn more about alpaca fiber and what products are available to purchase, visit hummingbirdhillalpacas.com. If you would like to visit Kevin’s farm located at 11001 Watermelon Field Road in Charles City, call him at 757-291-6160.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @KHigginsPI.