PETERSBURG — Effective Monday, May 18, residential curbside bulky and yard waste collection will resume. Regular weekly trash and recycling collection services will continue as normal.

Regular household garbage must be placed in the container for collection and set out by 7 a.m. on collection day. Place any extra bags, bulky waste, and yard waste next to trash carts on the curb on your regular collection day by 7 a.m.

Bulky waste includes large appliances, furniture or other waste material that cannot be placed in the cart due to size. Bulky waste does not include construction waste or hazardous waste, which is not collected, nor allowed to be placed in the cart or at the curb.

Yard waste must be bundled and tied together not exceeding 4 feet in length or 75 pounds and grass clippings and leaves must be bagged and placed next to the cart.

In Petersburg, bulky and yard waste is limited to an amount that does not exceed 10 cubic yards. The pile cannot exceed 9 feet long by 9 feet wide and 3 feet high.

Contact CVWMA at 804-425-0500 to report bulk and yard waste out for collection or visit www.cvwma.com for more information.