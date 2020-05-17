RICHMOND — With appropriate precautions in place, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen seven customer service centers across the Commonwealth with temporary extended hours beginning Monday, May 18, for specific services by appointment only. The phased reopening plan balances DMV's service mission with the need to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees by enacting social distancing protocols and other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginians can continue to schedule appointments at one of the seven offices for May 18 or later online at dmvNOW.com/appt. DMV will only offer specific services that generally require an in- person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records. For a complete list of services that will be available in person, by appointment only, visit dmvNOW.com/appt. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method.

“As we welcome back customers, we want Virginians to know we have put a lot of thought and effort into this phased approach to make sure that we can open our offices safely,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “This DMV will look different than what we may be used to, but we’ve worked hard to make these changes with the best interest of our customers and employees at the very front of our minds.”

Operational adjustments included in the phased reopening plan will enable DMV to limit the number of customers and employees in each location to ensure social distancing protocols while providing safe and efficient services. Service windows will have partitions between the customer and DMV employee, seating will be limited and spaced, and customers will be asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their appointment to accommodate social distancing requirements. For more details, visit dmvNOW.com/reopening.

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911)Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236)Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407)Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605)Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269)*Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019)Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453)

The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.:

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211)Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417)*South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592)

*At the request of the City of Richmond and Accomack County, Governor Northam amended Executive Order Sixty-Twodelaying the implementation of Phase One of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease restrictions on certain business operations. Therefore, the opening of the Richmond Central and Onancock Customer Service Centers will be delayed until after Thursday, May 28.

“In order to help make this reopening a success, we continue to encourage customers who are able to conduct their DMV business through alternative service methods, such as via dmvNOW.com or by mail, to do so,” Commissioner Holcomb said. “This will enable our offices to focus on customers who need to conduct in-person transactions by appointment in our limited service setting until we are safely able to fully reopen.”

In accordance with Governor Northam’s Executive Order Sixty-Two, DMV offices in certain Northern Virginia jurisdictions will not reopen until the region moves into Phase One of the “Forward Virginia” recovery plan.

As DMV reopens more offices across the Commonwealth through mid-summer, customers with expiring credentials have been assisted by an executive directive put in place by Governor Ralph Northam which extends the validity of some driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations.

The validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before June 10, 2020, is extended for 90 days, not to exceed July 31, 2020. This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 1 will have an additional 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from May 2 to June 10 will expire on July 31, 2020. Vehicle registrations that expire in March and April are extended for 90 days, and those expiring in May are extended for 60 days. In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to October 1, 2021.

For the latest DMV information, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19.