They took to their cars and patios where they could for the first time since Executive Order 51 restricted maximum patron capacity in non-essential businesses

PETERSBURG — Old Towne went out to eat Friday night — literally.

Dining inside the iconic district’s restaurants is still at least two weeks away. However, that did not stop the celebration of the first day of the first phase of reopening Virginia in a COVID-19 world. Visitors just took their food outside on an evening almost picture-perfect for al fresco dining.

The Great American Tailgate drew hundreds of hungry visitors to Old Towne for the first time in almost two months of coronavirus quarantine. And while the capacities are about half of what they were in pre-pandemic times, the excitement of getting out and eating someplace besides home was definitely on display. Diners did not seem to mind the changes in the ambiance.

"With the virus and everything going on, I believe they’re doing the right thing having everybody gradually opening their businesses," Stanley Miles said as he ate in the parking lot of Old Towne’s Alibi on North Sycamore Street.

Executive Order 51, issued in March by Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam, disallowed gatherings of more than 10 people in non-essential businesses such as restaurants, which are a major part of the Old Towne scene. On Friday, the order was relaxed to the point where restaurants with outdoor seating could begin accepting customers, as long as social distancing was observed and the seating not exceed 50% of capacity.

So those restaurants with patios welcomed back sit-down patrons. And for those who did not have outdoor seating, they still got to take part in the fun as guests carried food out to their cars for the long-honored sports tradition of tailgating.

This was not the first time tailgating was attempted in Old Towne. Earlier in the month, a similar event was effectively shut down by law-enforcement authorities because social distancing was not being strictly observed.

Friday night, Petersburg Police officers patrolled the district to ensure everyone was adhering to pandemic protocols. They reported no major violations of the protocols.

State Sen. Amanda F. Chase, R-Chesterfield, who is running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination next year, circulated through the crowd, bumping elbows and chatting up customers.

"We have a lot of restaurants here in Old Towne Petersburg that have poured their hearts and souls into their businesses and they are just struggling right now," Chase said, adding she was invited by the conservative group Virginia Rising to attend.

"There’s a way to do it safely and stay in business, but the governor won’t allow it," Virginia Rising’s Brad Slaybaugh said. "He needs to let each restaurant owner follow the executive order that fits their individual restaurant. They can maintain safety while conducting business."

Vincenza Crapa, owner of Maria’s Old Towne 21 Restaurant, agreed. He said the restrictions placed by the order hit larger restaurants like his much harder than smaller venues.

"When they do reopen the inside, Phase 2 only allows 10 customers inside," Crapa said. "It doesn’t make any sense with us having 13,000 square feet and another restaurant around the corner only has 2,000 square feet, but we have the same restrictions."

Miles, however, was not questioning the strategy or the politics of the reopening. He was just glad to be out and about again

"This pandemic has really put a damper on our lives," he said, "and it feels good being able to get back out in public again."

