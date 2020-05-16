KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has received notification of the 26th confirmed case of COVID-19.



Health department personnel are working to identify any potential persons who may have come in close contact with the individual, including family members, friends, co-workers and health care workers.

“We urge the community to continue to follow the guidance put forth by the CDC and the health department,” said A.Jay Root, health department administrator.

“The best practices to help slow the spread of the virus include following social distancing, wearing a mask in public places, and washing hands for at least 20 seconds.”

If symptoms develop, including a dry cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, you should contact your health care provider for instructions.

For further information on COVID-19, visit the website www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.



