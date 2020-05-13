CUMBERLAND – Members of the UPMC Western Maryland Facilities Department removed the triage tent Tuesday which had been deployed in the parking lot immediately outside the Emergency Department.

CUMBERLAND – Members of the UPMC Western Maryland Facilities Department removed the triage tent Tuesday which had been deployed in the parking lot immediately outside the Emergency Department.

The tent was erected in early March in order to prevent potential overcrowding in the Emergency Department and to test members of the public who came to the hospital with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

With UPMC Western Maryland COVID-19 caseload not reaching the expected surge capacity, the hospital now has dedicated a secure unit within a controlled environment away from all other patients for those individuals who present as suspected or confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

“As our community begins taking steps to recover from this pandemic, UPMC Western Maryland will remain vigilant,” said president Barry Ronan. “We have begun to gradually reinstate our essential services, explore options for other impacted services and ensure that there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment to provide care.”

Additionally, beginning Thursday, May 14, visitation limitations set in place in early March will be modified.

“With consideration of the benefits to our patients and current COVID-19 trends in the region, we have developed a plan to safely allow one dedicated, on-site patient support person for each non-COVID-19 positive hospital inpatient and Emergency Department patient,” Ronan said.

This support person is identified by the patient and is, typically, a spouse, partner, very close family member, or trusted friend. They are not a visitor — they are an essential part of the care team to help our hospital patients manage and communicate about their care.

Patients with support persons have proven to recover faster, have better mental and emotional health, shorter lengths of stay, and a better overall experience.

All patient support persons must pass through the facility screening process to enter. They will be required to wear a face mask and will be provided with a support person wrist band while in our facilities.

“We continue to go to great lengths to maintain a safe environment for our patients and staff at all of our facilities. The hospital is a safe place to receive care and people should not ignore symptoms or warnings that could prove detrimental to their health,” Ronan said.

Full support person guidelines and regulations can be found by visiting www.UPMCWesternMaryland.com.