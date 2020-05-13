KEYSER - A Keyser man has been charged in a shooting incident in which he allegedly fired a handgun, striking a passenger in a vehicle in which he was riding Tuesday.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to WVU Potomac Valley Hospital at approximately 3:46 a.m. Tuesday for a subject with a reported gunshot wound.

Upon arrival and following further investigation, the deputies determined that the victim, identified as Erwin McCary of Purgittsville, had been riding in the front seat of a passenger vehicle as it traveled on U.S. Route 220 south of Keyser.

A rear seat passenger in the vehicle, identified as Deavonta J. Johnson, 22, of Keyser, produced a 9mm Glock handgun due to unknown reasons and while handling the gun in the rear seat of the vehicle, Johnson fired it.

The projectile traveled through the front passenger seat, striking McCary, and then passed on through the bottom of the seat and became lodged in the floor board of the vehicle.

Alcohol intoxication is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident.

Johnson was located at his residence in Keyser during the investigation and taken into custody without incident. Deputies say he has been cooperative with the investigation.

McCary was treated and released from Potomac Valley Hospital.

Johnson was charged with wanton endangerment and transported to the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, where he remains on $15,000 cash bond.