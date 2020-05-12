VCU professor accepts student’s creativity challenge and creates an impromptu gallery of drawings outside his home

RICHMOND — Doodles created while Zooming turn into miniature, masterful art pieces.

At Virginia Commonwealth University, associate professor Scott Sherman teaches the class "Curiousness" with part-time VCU instructor Al Davis, a freelance creative director and designer.

The class which is the first advertising class that ad majors take at VCU covers two topics: creativity and advertising.

"After COVID-19 restrictions were put in motion, we have been assigning weekly projects to our students from our homes to their homes via Zoom meetings," shared Sherman.

Recently, during a meeting, their 131 students were provided with an assignment. They told students to do their own thing to become more creative "however you should be." The students were directed to spend five hours in active creation and document their process, including the final results.

"Something I like to preach is, creativity is about ideas not just executing something, " shared Sherman with a smile. "For example, singing a ‘cover’ song isn’t as creative as coming up with your own."

While the project to kick-start students’ creative juices flowing was being assigned during the Zoom meeting, one bold student made the friendly suggestion that both professors participate. Sherman’s creative juices started flowing, and he happily accepted the challenge.

"The way I approached the project was to look for a way to create delight for the community during the COVID-19 quarantine," shared Sherman. "Once I realized that I tend to doodle during Zoom meetings, I asked myself…’How do I make these doodles something that creates delight for people?’"

Sherman’s goal was to provide safe, enjoyable entertainment for people during the pandemic like he had observed on the news. Sherman saw the joy that musicians brought to others by playing musical instruments from a far while ‘social distancing’ and brainstormed how he could use his doodles to evoke the same feeling of joy.

"My initial thought was to mail my growing collection of doodles to others," said Sherman. But, then I thought to myself…’How about displaying the doodles along the street since art galleries and museums are closed.’"

Sherman took his thoughts and created a ‘Social Distance 1 x 1 Gallery’ using his wrought iron fence along his Grove Avenue home in the historic Fan District in Richmond.

"I turned boxes from our basement into frames," described Sherman. "Then, I placed each 1" x 1" doodle in the center."

Each art piece was given a name at the bottom before Sherman secured the doodle in place by wrapping it with Saran Wrap from the kitchen. According to Sherman, his daughter Rebecca came up with most of the names such as "Bird’s Eye View," and "Carole Baskin’s Crown."

Sherman turned his son’s room into an office while working from home, and he used whatever writing or drawing instruments were in the coffee cup upon his son’s desk.

"To have even more fun with the project," he said, "I presented myself with little challenges like not picking up the pen while creating one of the doodles.

Twenty-three of Sherman’s tiny masterpieces secured by twist ties hang in front of his Fan District home for each passerby to enjoy.

When asked what his students thought of his creative social distancing project, Sherman responded, "There weren’t any student comments of note. However, I didn’t make it easy for students to comment because of the teacher/student dynamic. They may feel weary to give negative criticism, and people may feel obligated to praise the work. So I just avoid that situation altogether."

Having had a blast, Sherman said he is already collecting spontaneous and deliberate doodles for his next art show.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI