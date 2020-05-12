Robbery happened after card suspect used to make purchases was repeatedly declined

HOPEWELL — Police say a man donning a white personal-protection equipment mask held up a city retail business Monday night after several attempts to process a debit card were declined.

Police Lt. Mike Langford said the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at Dollar General on South 6th Avenue. Langford said a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants, and the PPE mask over his face, was trying to purchase some items when the card he was using would not be accepted.

After a couple of more unsuccessful attempts, Langford said, the suspect raised his shirt to reveal a handgun and ordered the clerk to give him all the money in the register. He then left the store and drove off toward the City Point Road area in a light-colored Subaru.

No one in the store was injured in the robbery.

A security-camera image from the store depicts the suspect as a black male about 5-feet-6 and weighing 250-300 pounds. Because of the PPE mask, his age could not be determined.

Anyone who may have information about the suspect is asked to contact Hopewell Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284. That information can also be shared anonymously through Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips app.