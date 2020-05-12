BARTON - Two Allegany County residents were charged recently in connection with an altercation near Barton.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 6 p.m. May 8 to Barton, Maryland, for several subjects reportedly chasing another in the 19000 block of Legislative Road.

Upon arrival the deputies located several subjects arguing in the area. An investigation into the incident led the deputies to a vehicle parked in a lot nearby.

K-9 Officer Suma of the sheriff’s department was deployed to sniff the vehicle's exterior, leading to a probable cause search.

As a result of the search, Lorien Jade Brow, 20, of Frostburg, and Joshua Samuel Morales, 20, of Lonaconing, were placed under arrest.

Brow and Morales were each charged with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance - not marijuana.

As part of a continued investigation into the matter, the deputies returned to the 19000 block of Legislative Road at 1 a.m. to execute a search and seizure warrant. As a result of the search warrant, several additional arrests are pending.