The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding an alleged assault and possible abduction attempt at Frankfort High School.

SHORT GAP - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in regard to an alleged assault and possible abduction attempt on May 7 near Frankfort High School.

According to the sheriff’s department, on May 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an abduction/assault involving a 15-year-old female in the area of the cross county course at Frankfort. It was advised by Mineral County 911 that the female victim was running the course when an assailant grabbed her.

Deputies learned, during the initial investigation, that the female was running on the cross country course and was at the one-mile marker with headphones on listening to music, when she felt the assailant grab her from behind.

The assailant put their hand over her mouth and told her to “shut up.” After a brief struggle with her assailant, the juvenile victim was able to run to her residence, where she immediately called Mineral County 911.

The assailant is identified as being a tall, middle-aged, white male with possibly brown hair and a stubbled beard. At the time of the attack, the assailant was wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored jeans, black tennis shoes, and possibly a black hat.

If anyone was in the area and happened to see the assailant fitting this description or has any other information, they are asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff Department at 304-788-4107 or the West Virginia/Maryland Crime Solvers at 301-689-9291.