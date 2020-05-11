Police said an argument over left-behind clothing sparked the incident Friday night; suspect arrested in Petersburg Monday morning

HOPEWELL — A city man is being held in connection with an argument and shooting at a residence in the city’s Davisville area over the weekend.

Mario Emanuel Crenshaw, 30, was picked up Monday morning by federal marshals in Petersburg in connection with the incident, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Davisville. Police Lt. Mike Langford said Crenshaw is alleged to have fired a shot inside the residence following an argument with a woman over clothes he had left behind. Langford said the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The woman inside the residence was not injured. No damage to the residence was reported.

Langford said Crenshaw has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in the city limits and trespassing.

Crenshaw also faces unrelated charges in Petersburg.