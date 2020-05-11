CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5 p.m. on May 11, 2020, there have been 64,165 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,369 positive, 62,796 negative and 57 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jackson County, an 89-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 56-year old female from Nicholas County. “It’s with great sadness that we announce three more deaths as a result of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (191), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (34), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (17), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (186), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (22), Mingo (3), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (8), Ohio (36), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Fayette, Mineral, Ohio, and Putnam counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.



