PRINCE GEORGE — As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Prince George Farmers Market has launched online pre-ordering as of May 8.

An online order publication has been developed to allow customers to pre-order merchandise Sunday through Thursday at 4 p.m. Merchandise will then be picked up at Scott Park from 8-10 a.m. on Saturdays beginning May 16.

Vendors participating in online sales will be asked to pre-package as many items as possible.

The market was set to open June 13, but after the Governor’s last press conference stating that browsing at the market would be allowed, that date has been moved up to May 23, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The market will continue to fulfill pre-orders for curbside pickup even after the market is open.

Customers and vendors will be asked to continue social distancing while at the market. No food sampling will be permitted while at the market.

“We have to think outside of the box in order to get the fresh product into the hands of the public,” Hurt said. “We will adhere to social distancing and only have one entry point and one exit point into the market.”

For more information, contact Hurt at 804-722-8777.