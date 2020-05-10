KEYSER - Mineral County has received notification of the 20th, 21st and 22nd confirmed cases of COVID-19.

For the News Tribune

Mineral County Health Department personnel are working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals, including family members, friends, co-workers and health care professionals.

In addition, health department personnel are looking into a discrepancy in the number of positives being reported by the county and the state.

“At this time, we are aware of a difference in the reported numbers (23) on the WVDHHR website and the numbers reported locally,” said health department administrator A.Jay Root.

“The health department has inquired about the difference and the West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Public Health’s Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology is looking into the matter.”

Root asks Mineral County residents to continue to take precautions as the state begins top reopen under Gov. Jim Justice’s direction.

“We would urge our community to continue to follow guidance put forth by the CDC and health department,” he said. “The best practices to help slow the spread of the virus include following social distancing, wearing a mask in public places, and washing hands for at least 20 seconds.”

If symptoms develop (dry cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath) contact your local healthcare provider for instructions.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.





