Keyser High School’s Jackson Biser has signed to play football at Frostburg State University.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Keyser’s Jackson Biser was described by his coach/father as a late bloomer for the Golden Tornado, weighing in at 110 pounds when he entered the program as a freshman, ultimately growing to be 6’2’ and 212 pounds as a senior.

Biser excelled as a two-year varsity starter, particularly on defense, where he recorded 104 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, caused 2 fumbles and had a fumble recovery.

For his defensive efforts, Biser earned the area’s top defensive award as the Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, the linebacker also earned All-PVC honors and was voted first team All-State, and most recently, selected to participate in the North-South All-Star game.

More importantly, however, Jackson’s efforts on the field and in the classroom allowed him to catch the watchful eye of Frostburg State University’s head football coach DeLane Fitzgerald and staff. After careful consideration, Biser would ultimately sign to continue his football and academic careers at Division II Frostburg State University, joining older brother Jacob in the Bobcats’ program.

“Our staff expects Jackson to come in and compete at linebacker/defensive end. Jackson is a late bloomer and has improved immensely over the last couple of years. If he can continue to improve he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Mountain East Conference,” Frostburg coach DeLane Fitzgerald stated.

According to Fitzgerald, “Jackson’s best football is ahead of him and our coaching staff is excited to have him with us.”

It’s an exciting time to join Frostburg’s skyrocketing football program. After years of competing at the Division III level, the Bobcats made the jump to Division II last season. It was expected there might be growing pains. If there were, they were certainly not evident as Frostburg exceeded all expectations, finishing 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the conference, placing them high in the standings.

“I picked Frostburg because I like to win and after paying close attention to last season after playing in one of the best Division II conferences with Division III athletes, I could tell that winning is what Coach Fitzgerald and the team were all about,” Jackson stated. “I also liked the chance of reuniting with my older brother Jacob and getting to continue playing with Don Woodworth. I also really enjoyed the game day atmosphere and the beautiful campus.”

According to Biser, “I’ll be playing defense. I’ll most likely play inside linebacker or make the move to defensive end which could be very exciting. I’ve played it before and it would be fun to return to that spot at the collegiate level. I’ll play wherever Coach Fitzgerald wants me!”

Biser played a lead role on Keyser’s 2019 defensive squad that held their 12 opponents to a combined 92 points, for an average of 7.7 points per game, including eight shutouts.

“Well I was lucky to be coached by one of the best coaching staffs in the state and to play with some of the best players in the state. My dad never cut me any slack either, that’s for sure. So I can take coaching, I encourage it.” Biser stated.

According to Biser, “In my time in the KHS football program I faced a lot of adversity. I never thought I was going to see a down when I was a freshman all the way up until the beginning of this season as I was the smallest guy on the field. So I had to work twice as hard and be twice as mean. I am ready to face more of that adversity.”

Like all student-athletes, Jackson is facing the adversity faced by fellow seniors and fellow athletes with having school and exercise facilities shut down as he prepares for college. Having a father who is a football coach, particularly one as dedicated to the weight room as Sean Biser, however, has its advantages.

“Even though the school is locked up I am lucky enough to have my dad to coach me still and he sat up an at-home gym so I haven’t slowed down. I actually have never been this big or strong. I do something about every day, whether it’s lifting, running by myself, or doing drills with my brother Caden,” Jackson explained.

Jackson is forthcoming about the role his coach/father as well as the other football coaches at Keyser have played in his success and development. He also, however, is quick to credit the teachers at KHS that have assisted him academically in preparation for college life.

“There are some really great teachers as well as people at Keyser High School. I’ve always wanted to have good grades, so I never have been afraid to ask questions when I didn’t know something. I always got my question answered and if my teacher at the moment couldn’t answer it, there was someone else who could. I would really like to thank Mr. Szafran and Mrs. Piraino for dealing with me and pushing me in the classroom,” Jackson stated.

Dating back to his time in pee wee and youth football, Biser has built a lifetime of memories on the gridiron, “My favorite memory would be the Weir comeback my junior year, I have never felt anything like it. It seemed impossible but after the team getting chewed out by my dad and Reggie Redman going ballistic before we went back out after halftime and beat Weir 41-40 after being down like 37-7.”

According to Jackson, “Also, this year’s Weir game was something else for me too. All I heard about that week was how fast the Spencer kid was, how he was the fastest in the state. So we used Zion Powell as a replica so we were ready. Well Spencer couldn’t get away from me that night, someone told me I had 19 tackles between solos and assists that night. I could remember he was tired of me by the end of the night.”

Biser can even throw it back to middle school for one of his favorite memories, “Lastly, going undefeated in the seventh grade and coming back against the Braddock Warriors, with Tristin Fox throwing a halfback pass to Ryan shoemaker over two people to win it on one of the last plays of the game.”

With a lifetime of football memories already behind him as a player and coach’s son, as Frostburg coach DeLane Fitzgerald stated, “Jackson’s best football is ahead of him,” so there’s an opportunity to make greater memories ahead.

Nonetheless, Jackson knows that the success behind and the success ahead can in many ways be attributed to his tremendous support system.

“Without a doubt, all of my family and some friends have helped me along the way. My dad being my coach and my dad, he took me to all of my recruiting visits and prospect camps which I am forever grateful for. Coach Stephen being the recruiting coordinator, coaching, and believing in me and Tristin to get the job done on the inside week in and week out as well,” Biser explained.

Also, according to Biser, “I would always drag my bother Caden outside to guard him while he ran routes so when I went to camps I could guard even the fastest of players. Gavin Root would always throw to people for me to guard after workouts. My mother and grandmother both would make sure I was gaining weight to be big enough to play college football.”

Jackson Biser has been described by both high school coach/dad Sean Biser, and future FSU coach DeLane Fitzgerald as a late bloomer. Since he has bloomed, however, he has certainly made the most of his time on the gridiron, going from worrying about seeing the field to winning major awards. Really, he’s just getting started. His future at FSU is limitless.