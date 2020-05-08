WVU Potomac State College recognizes Gary Seldomridge as Whitmore-Gates Scholar.

For the News Tribune

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College recently held its 80th Recognition Day Awards ceremony and Scholars’ Wall event.

During this time, Keyser resident Gary Seldomridge, PhD, was named a Whitmore-Gates Scholar, which includes the inscription of his name on the Duke Anthony Whitmore/Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Academic Achievement Wall.

The selection was made by current faculty members at the college,

Dr. Seldomridge retired from the college in 2016 after serving 41 years in higher education as a mathematics professor. When not in the classroom, he spent much of his time mentoring students in order to give them a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts and has given numerous presentations in schools to different age levels and at international conferences.

Additionally, Dr. Seldomridge developed several free mathematics software packages available at freemathsoftware.com.

He has also published articles in mathematical journals and has written a book on an intuitive approach to the mathematical discipline of topology.

Dr. Seldomridge was involved with the establishment of STEM at the college and served as the coordinator for two years. He also created the RESA VIII Math, Science and Technology Academy and has been involved with many Regional Math Field Day events held at the college.

Additionally, Dr. Seldomridge wrote the guidelines for and served as the first director of the Governor’s Middle School for Mathematics and Science program, a residential program held each summer at WVU on the Morgantown campus.

Dr. Seldomridge was also honored at the college in 2016 with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his exceptional service and dedication to Potomac State College.