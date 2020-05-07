KEYSER - The Mineral County Sheriff Department has added two new K-9 officers to the force.

K-9 Roky, a Belgian Malinois, handled by Deputy Wilson, and K-9 Arny, a German shepherd handled by Deputy Yonker, have officially started patrol in Mineral County.

K-9 Roky and K-9 Arny join the K-9 division alongside K-9 Rango and handler Sgt. M Leatherman. Both K-9s were purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpesville, Pennsylvania, in February.

The two K-9s, along with Deputy Wilison and Deputy Yonkers, returned on March 6 to complete a six-week training course designed to maximize the handlers’ understanding and control of the K-9s.

The K-9s are certified dual-purpose dogs. They will be used for suspect apprehension through searching, drug detection, evidence location, and public relations.

These K-9s were made possible by the continued efforts of Sheriff Jeremy Taylor, Captain R.J. Wingler, and Chief Deputy Keith Anderson, to combat the drug problems within Mineral County. Chief Deputy Anderson will be in charge of overseeing the K-9 program, ensuring all training remains up to date and kept on record, maintaining the health of the K-9s, and scheduling of the K-9s for demonstrations, school searches and other requests outside of patrol work.

Chief Deputy Anderson recently revised the “Enough” drug report program. This program, along with the increase in K-9s, will allow the department the ability to conduct focus patrols in areas which citizens advise are problem areas and deter these activities.

For any additional information, to make contributions or to set up a demonstration, please contact Chief Deputy Anderson at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 304–788-4107 or on the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.