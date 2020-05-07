CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 7, 2020, there have been 57,521 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,287 positive, 56,234 negative and 51 deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (173), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (48), Clay (1), Fayette (28), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jefferson County in this report.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes.