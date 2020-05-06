Democrat, Republican state lawmakers might attempt to change Virginia code to require facilities to release information on COVID-19 outbreaks

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph S. Northam deflected a question Wednesday afternoon about growing bipartisan support among state lawmakers to change the Code of Virginia and require nursing homes to release information about COVID-19 outbreaks.

The governor’s deflection came during Wednesday’s news conference after his secretary of health and human safety, Dr. Daniel Carey, said the administration was adhering to Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s interpretation that nursing homes are provided the same amount of privacy as private citizens receive.

"Just like individuals have the rights to their personal health information, nursing homes also have that right," Carey said. "And it’s in support of that notion in the code that has led to our current practice."

Carey then turned the podium over to Northam, who walked up and said, "What’s the next question?"

The non-profit news outlet Virginia Mercury reported Wednesday that an informal consortium of Democratic and Republican state lawmakers might push to change the portion of the state code that assigns the privacy rights to the nursing homes.

Statewide, cases in long-term healthcare facilities such as nursing homes have accounted for more than half of the COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia.

In Colonial Heights, at least two of the six deaths and five of the 58 cases related to COVID-19 there have been linked to the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center on East Ellerslie Avenue. However, the company that owns the facility has declined to respond to repeated requests by The Progress-Index for updates.

The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Colonial Heights, also has declined to elaborate on details about nursing-home and other congregated centers.

