By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County received two additional positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday, bringing the county’s number to 19.

Prior to the last two positives, the county-wide number had stayed at 17 since Thursday, April 30.

In addition, COVID-19 testing has been completed in both nursing homes in Mineral County and there was only one positive result reported, according to health department administrator A.Jay Root.

The testing was completed in compliance with Gov. Jim Justice’s April 17 executive order that all nursing homes in West Virginia be tested for the coronavirus.

According to Root, Piney Valley tested a total of 110 residents and 173 employees, and all came back negative.

Results from Dawnview came back last week. There, a total of 54 residents and 105 employees were tested, with only one employee being positive.

“We want to thank Dawnview and the Piney Valley Nursing Home for their amazing efforts in working with community partners to institute measures to keep residents safe,” Root said.

Root also noted that he has been asked about the numbers being reported by West Virginia DHHR, which had Mineral County already at 19 positives.

“The state is listing us with one positive that belongs to another county, and the other one is undetermined,” Root said. “We are awaiting more information from the state.”

As West Virginia moves into the “Safer-at-Home” stage of Gov. Justice’s phased-in reopening of the state, Root reminds county residents to stay at home whenever they can and if they have to go out, to wear a protective face mask to help keep the virus from spreading.

According to a post on the Mineral County Health Department’s Facebook page, masks should be worn whenever a person goes out in public, and it should cover both the nose and mouth.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the health department’s website at www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.