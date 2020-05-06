RICHMOND — Building on more than 25 years of experience in higher-education distance learning, Virginia’s Community Colleges are proud to announce the launch of CollegeAnywhereVA.org, an online portal enabling Virginians to find online courses that best meet their needs. In addition to connecting students with high-quality and affordable remote-learning courses, the site also connects current and prospective students with advisors, known as College Navigators, streamlining the application and course enrollment process.

“Virginia’s students are facing unprecedented circumstances that affect every aspect of their lives, including higher education,” said Dr. Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “There’s no national consensus on when life will return to ‘normal,’ and a recent national study of high school seniors found that one in six students who intended to enroll full-time at a four-year institution are reconsidering their plans. Our goal with CollegeAnywhereVA is to ensure that those students, and any prospective student in Virginia, know they can find the right course or online program through their community college.”

CollegeAnywhereVA provides a transparent view into the 10,000+ online courses offered throughout Virginia’s 23 community colleges. Depending on student goals, these courses could:

count toward an associate degree or certificate program at the local community college;count toward a degree or certificate program at another institution; orinclude valuable workforce training programs that prepare students for career credentials.

Virginia’s Community Colleges have guaranteed transfer agreements with dozens of private and public institutions across the commonwealth. Tuition and fees at Virginia’s Community Colleges are roughly one-third the comparable costs at four-year universities.

“Our students, especially our high school seniors, have lost so many experiences over the last couple months – no proms, no yearbook exchange, no graduation ceremonies. We owe it to them to provide them the virtual door to their next educational step,” said Dubois.

For prospective students interested in enrolling in an online, remote learning program, visit CollegeAnywhereVA.org.