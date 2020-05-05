KEYSER - Mineral County Schools superintendent Troy Ravenscroft anticipates having a recommendation for the new principal at Frankfort High School at the May 19 board meeting.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The item was on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting but no name was listed and Ravenscroft said prior to the start of the meeting that he is still interviewing candidates.

“We have a good pool of candidates,” he added.

Current principal Joe Riley has announced his retirement from the position as of Oct. 9.

The board did approve Shawn White as the new athletic director at Keyser High, replacing Lori Wilson, who has resigned. White previously served as the athletic director at WVU Potomac State College.

Tuesday’s board meeting was held via teleconference in keeping with ongoing pandemic recommendations.