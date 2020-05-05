KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has received confirmation of the final testing results for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser and reported that there were 0 positives in that facility.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has received confirmation of the final testing results for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser and reported that there were 0 positives in that facility.

Residents and employees of both Piney Valley and Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby were rested in compliance with Gov. Jim Justice’s April 17 executive order that all nursing homes in the state be tested for the disease.

Piney Valley tested a total of 110 residents and 173 employees, and all came back negative.

Results from Dawnview came back last week with only one positive employee.

“We want to thank the Piney Valley Nursing home for their amazing efforts in working with community partners to institute measures to keep residents safe,” said A.Jay Root, Mineral County Health Department administrator.

County-wide, Mineral County is still at a total of 17 positives.

As West Virginia moves into the “Safer-at-Home” stage of Gov. Justice’s phased-in reopening of the state, Root reminds county residents to stay at home whenever they can and if they have to go out, to wear a protective face mask to help keep the virus from spreading.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the health department’s website at www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.