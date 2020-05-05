Building itself was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic; however, mourners packed the parking lot last weekend to say goodbye to Nancy Crocker

PETERSBURG — Nancy Carroll Cooley Crocker has a portion of the Petersburg Public Library named for her. Her son, Wayne, is the library’s director. It seemed reasonable that a celebration of her life should be held at the library.

Funerals and libraries are usually not mentioned in the same breath, so that was already making the situation unique. Throw in the aftershocks of the coronavirus pandemic, and you have the ingredients for a true first-of-its-kind, history-making event.

Nancy Crocker, who was about two weeks shy of her 87th birthday when she died April 23, was memorialized Saturday afternoon at the library. Not in the library because that was closed for the pandemic, but in the parking lot behind the building.

It turned into a drive-up funeral service. Mourners sat in their cars rather than in library chairs. The closed casket rested in its spot of honor close to the terrace that bears the name of Crocker and her husband, George. That terrace served as a memorial to her.

And Dr. Robert Allen Diggs Sr., pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church where Nancy Crocker worshipped and served as a deaconess, led the service from a portable pulpit built especially for the service.

The parking lot was filled. After the service, Tabernacle distributed 175 boxed lunches to the attendees as they left the parking lot.

Shelton Smith, manager of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment that coordinated the ceremony, said the drive-up service was definitely a first in Wilkerson’s 146 years in business. Without a precedent to follow, Smith said everything went off like clockwork.

"It was professionally done and the family members and friends were very pleased at the outcome, because it offered the extended family the means of being present to share with the rest of the family," said Smith. "I never in my lifetime thought that we would get to this point, but during this pandemic and time of social distancing, here we are."

Wayne Crocker reached out to a friend and longtime supporter of the PPL for help in building the pulpit.

"Wayne told me he would do anything for his mother," said Rodney Jones. "He described the mobile pulpit that he wanted me to build, and we used it today for the first time."

The library’s director said he was touched by the outpouring of support.

"I was very surprised but elated that we had the turnout that we did. That people loved my mother enough even during a pandemic to come out and show their support not only for her but for us...means a lot to us," Wayne Crocker said. "My heart is overjoyed, and I’m just so pleased that people took the time to come out to celebrate the life of my mother."

Other attendees were also pleased with how everything turned out.

"In light of what’s going on with COVID-19, I think this was a wonderful idea," shared Felita Tucker, an administrative assistant at the library. "Ms. Crocker was loved by so many that it gave everyone an opportunity to pay their last respects and show their love to the family."

"The whole family are good people," shared neighbor and friend William Curry after he signed the guest book. "I used to bowl with George [Crocker, Sr.] before he passed."

"I thought the drive-up ceremony was very well received and people kept their 6-foot distance," shared Kimberly Conley. "My cousin Nancy was very well celebrated by family, community, friends, and church members. It was a very beautiful service."

According to Smith, the Wilkerson manager, the Crocker service has opened a whole new business avenue for the funeral home.

"Now that we have a mobile pulpit," he said, "we are offering drive-up services."

