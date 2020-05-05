KEYSER - A new principal for Frankfort High School and a new athletic director for Keyser High School are on the agenda for Tuesday's Mineral County Board of Education meeting. Due to the ongoing pandemic considerations, the members will meet via teleconference.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A new principal for Frankfort High School and a new athletic director for Keyser High School are on the agenda for tonight’s Mineral County Board of Education meeting.

During their April 21 meeting, held by video conference due to coronavirus recommendations, the board approved the retirement of Joseph Riley as the Frankfort principal, effective Oct. 9, 2020.

The board therefore launched a search for a successor to the long-time administrator, and approval is on the agenda for tonight, although there was no name listed when the agenda was released.

The appointment could therefore be held over until a future meeting.

As for the athletic director position at KHS, currently held by Lori Wilson, who is stepping down, former Potomac State College athletic director Shawn White is on the agenda and expected to be recommended for the position by superintendent Troy Ravenscroft.

White resigned from his position at PSC last year.

Also on the agenda is the approval of the transfer of assistant director of support services - transportation John Droppleman up to director of support services, effective July 1.

Other routine personnel and budgetary items are also on the agenda.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. and will be held via teleconference.