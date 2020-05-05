KEYSER - WVU Potomac State College will conduct its 117th Commencement as a virtual ceremony that will be broadcast Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m., at wvu-psc.stageclip.com.

All faculty, staff, students, alumni, friends of the college, and community-at-large are invited to view the ceremony.

Since the virtual ceremony will be a broadcast and not a video conference, there is no limit to the number of people who can view it and there is no login information required. The ceremony will be closed captioned.

Graduates were invited to provide a personal message and a photo/video clip to be used in a virtual procession as part of the online ceremony. This content will be shareable on social media following the ceremony.

Graduates were also being polled as to their interest in attending an in-person December 2020 or May 2021 Commencement ceremony.







