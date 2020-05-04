KEYSER - With the final results in hand from testing every resident and employee of the Dawnview Nursing Center in Fort Ashby, there has been only one positive case of COVID-19 at the nursing home.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - With the final results in hand from testing every resident and employee of the Dawnview Nursing Center in Fort Ashby, there has been only one positive case of COVID-19 at the nursing home.

Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root said Monday that 54 residents and 105 employees were tested at Dawnview, and the only positive was the one employee reported to the health department last week.

The residents and employees at Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser have all also been tested, but Root said they were still waiting on the final results.

“I can tell you, to-date, there have been no positives,” he said.

Dawnview and Piney Valley were tested for the coronavirus in compliance with Gov. Jim Justice’s April 17 executive order that all nursing homes in the state be tested for the virus.

“We want to thank the Dawnview Center nursing home for their efforts working with community partners to institute measures that limited this outbreak to only one positive,” Root said.

In addition, Root said the county-wide positive test result tally remains at 17, despite the West Virginia DHHR report this morning that stated there were 19 positives.

“One is undetermined; we’re waiting on some more information, and the last one they listed actually belongs to another county,” he said.

Root continues to encourage the public to follow the protocols set forth by the CDC in regard to the ongoing pandemic.

“We would urge our community to continue to follow guidance put forth by the CDC and health department,” Root said. “The best practices to help slow the spread of the virus include following social distancing, washing hands for at least 20 seconds, and covering your cough with your elbow or a tissue.

If symptoms like a dry cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath development, you are advised to contact your healthcare provider for instructions.

For further information about the coronavirus or COVID-19, visit the health department’s website at www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.





