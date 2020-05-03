As spring turns to summer, many of us are thinking wistfully of the trips we had planned and were forced to cancel: family vacations to the beach, hiking trips along the Appalachian Trail, concerts, and festivals. We look forward to when our ‘shelter at home’ order lifts and we’re free to once again explore the wider world. Today, tourism is a massive global industry and a common part of the American lifestyle. Modern technologies and infrastructure make some form of travel affordable to the average American household. One study published that approximately 30% of Americans vacation in any given year.

This wasn’t always the case. It can be argued that tourism has existed for as long as humans have had two legs to walk from point A to point B, and therefore American tourism starts with the birth of America in 1776. It was fashionable for wealthy Americans to go abroad on grand tours through Europe, or to natural hot springs for their health at early spa-like resorts. In fact George Washington visited Mineral Springs in Virginia on several occasions for such purposes. But these trips were restricted to the affluent elite. As late as 1860 only 1% of Americans traveled as tourists.

What did this early tourism look like? Guidebooks printed in the 1830s onward give us some ideas. Some sight-seeing stops that we may find odd today included: prisons, asylums, and institutions for the deaf and blind. Popular destinations we are more familiar with included: major cities, important historic sites, and areas of natural beauty.

In first half of the 19th century the most popular tourist destination in America was Niagara Falls. In fact by the 1860’s people were already complaining that the Falls were being ruined by the number of souvenir shops and tourist traps that were being built up around it. An 1877 article in Harpers Weekly stated, “what ought to be a scene of rest and pleasure, has become… a place where all sorts of annoying extortion… interfere with one’s enjoyment.”

Major east coast cities such as New York, Boston, and Philadelphia were prominent destinations as well. People were attracted both by their buzzing metropolises and also their ties to the origins of American Independence. In 1850 Bradley Tyler Johnson, a future brigadier general in the Confederate Army, went to Boston and enthusiastically describes seeing Faneuil Hall and the Liberty tree to his fiancé Jane Claudia Saunders in a letter from Pamplin Historical Park’s archives.

“The Liberty Tree, a huge Elm is still standing. The limbs in many places supported by chains & braces & looks as green & as lusty as it did in ’76 when the people of Boston held their first meetings under its shade and… Faneuil Hall – the Cradle of Liberty… whose echoes first woke to life at the call of Otis & Adams, where they thundered in the ears of their astonished king that they were not slaves & announced to a startled world the immortal idea that man is capable of self government…”