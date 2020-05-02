Discovery made as post police officers were assisting Petersburg, Prince George in the search for a Petersburg man missing since April 25

FORT LEE — Military police investigators assisting in the search for a missing Petersburg man found the body of a male Saturday afternoon in the southeastern area of the post.

Fort Lee spokesman Stephen Baker said the body was found around 3 p.m. in the Blackwater Swamp area not far from the A Avenue gate. Baker said the remains are being held by the Army Criminal Investigation Division pending identification.

Baker said CID was assisting Petersburg and Prince George police with the search for Eli Cranston, 32, of Petersburg, who was reported missing April 25 when the discovery was made. Cranston’s car was found abandoned last weekend at the intersection of Bull Hill and Courthouse roads, not far from the swamp area on post.

This is a developing story.