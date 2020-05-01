Kaisa will give 200 N95-equivalent masks to the county fire department, and is splitting 300 amon other first-responder agencies

DINWIDDIE - A local paper company has taken the initiative to help Dinwiddie’s first responders, despite facing financial hardships from the coronavirus pandemic, and the economic havoc it is causing.

Kaisa USA, Inc. donated 200 N95-equivalent face masks to the Dinwiddie Fire Department, with an additional 300 going to other departments like the Virginia State Police and U.S. Postal Service.

Dinwiddie County thanked the business through a post on its Facebook Page.

The masks themselves are called KF94 masks, which meet the same professional medical standards that the popularized N95 mask meets. Kaisa USA purchased these masks from a factory in China and expects another shipment of 500 masks to donate to more departments.

Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, are masks, gloves and protective clothing that has often been difficult for public-facing groups like hospitals and local governments to find during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now the whole society has almost come to a standstill, all the non-essential business is closed, but people from essential departments, such as hospitals, police departments, fire & EMS, post offices, etc., those people have insisted on providing services to the community and society at the high risk period," said Jackie Hua, owner of Kaisa USA. "When we see the news that many doctors/nurses do not have professional masks or even homemade masks, we feel very sad, and we think we should do something for them, we should protect them."

Many industries have been impacted with declining sales and revenues, and Kaisa USA is no different. The paper company makes and distributes paper products like composition books, spiral notebooks and filler paper that are carried in office supply stores like Office Depot and Dollar Tree. Kaisa USA said that sales almost completely stopped when the Commonwealth closed schools in March.

COVID-19 also wreaked havoc on the company’s supply line. With some orders just on the brink of delivery, customers said they had to delay payment. Other orders that were already under production at their factory were also delayed.

Kaisa USA had just endured a two-week shutdown of it’s factory when the masks were donated.

"We chose to pay 100% of the wages for our employees during the closure of the factory," Hua said. "In current situation, we don't want to put more families through this difficult time, and we want to help all of our employees & their families to survive by paying their 100% wages even during the factory shutdown period."

"It is a very difficult time for everybody, but we believe it is just a period of time and everything will be fine in the future."

Sean Jones can be reached at 804-722-5172 or sjones@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @SeanJones_PI