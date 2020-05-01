The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on May 1, 2020, there have been 47,062 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,151 positive, 45,911 negative and 47 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of 97-year old male from Putnam County. “It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (153), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (161), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (13), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (12), Nicholas (6), Ohio (29), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (86), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monongalia County in this report.

The dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data and now includes outbreak information for West Virginia’s nursing homes.