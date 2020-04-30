RICHMOND — On April 22 near the Virginia State Capitol, protesters gathered on foot and in vehicles to rally against Gov. Ralph Northam’s ‘Stay-At-Home-Order’.

At the "ReOpen Virginia" rally, protesters demonstrated their dislike of Northam’s Executive Order #55 restricting gatherings of 10 or more people and limiting outings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees reported it took two hours to drive around one loop of the parade route which ran in a clockwise direction on West Broad Street, 14th Street, Main Street and 9th Street. Demonstrators were instructed to honk their horns in the recommended horn zones, and to keep moving to the next outer loop, if the Capitol Police closed the roads.

Besides decorated vehicles, some individuals protesting against the lockdown measures opted to wear signage sending a clear message to Northam to reopen Virginia’s economy.

Signs being raised at the demonstration read, "MY FREEDOM DOESN’T END WHERE YOUR FEAR BEGINS" and "WANNA HEAR A JOKE ABOUT COVID? YOU PROBABLY WON’T GET IT."

Counter-demonstrator Dr. Erich Bruhn of Winchester, held up a sign that read, "You have no ‘right’ to put us all at risk. GO HOME!"

Eric Chandler, a Chesterfield resident provided photos to The Progress-Index of the rally.

