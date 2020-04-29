District numbers are just below 200; Greensville County becomes the leader in cases and deaths

Eight weeks into the coronavirus pandemic finds the number of confirmed cases within the Crater Health District just shy of 200, while on the other side of the Appomattox River, unenviable milestones have either been passed or are close to being reached.

Data released Wednesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health show that 197 cases have been reported within the eight-locality CHD, with the highest quantity of them being on the far-reaching ends of the district. Greensville County, near Emporia at the state line, now has 38 confirmed cases and six deaths, both of which are the highest in the district.

Prince George — where the first COVID-19 case of the area was confirmed — is next with 33 total cases, followed by Petersburg with 31 and Sussex County with 30.

Hopewell (24), Emporia (22), Dinwiddie County (15) and Surry County (four) round out the CHD numbers.

Petersburg and Emporia each report two virus-related deaths, followed by Sussex and Surry with one apiece.

In the Chesterfield Health District, which also includes the city of Colonial Heights, Chesterfield crossed the 500-case milestone Wednesday and now stands at 501. Meanwhile, Colonial Heights confirmed its 49th case in the past three weeks.

Recorded deaths are 19 in Chesterfield and four in Colonial Heights.

Statewide on Wednesday, VDH reported 14,961 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 2,259 hospitalizations and 522 deaths.

See the latest statewide COVID-19 statistics here.

