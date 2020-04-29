U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee announced the City of Ripley, will receive $1.05 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) under the Section 571 Program.

“This agreement is great news for the residents of Ripley,” Senator Capito said. “The funding provided through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Section 571 program will help modernize the City’s wastewater system and reduce the need for rate increases as a result of the project. As chairman of the subcommittee that oversees the Corps, I was proud to work with Congressman Mooney to secure this funding and I will continue to fight for these programs.”