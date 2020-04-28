Deposit refunds are available, or sponsors may reserve spots for 2021 and apply the deposits to the new dates

ETTRICK — Virginia State University officially canceled Tuesday any in-person camps that were planned for this summer, giving organizers the option of refunding deposits or applying them to upcoming events.

In announcing the cancellation, VSU’s Department of Conference Services also said the earliest it will be accepting reservations for future on-campus events will be in August.

The department said it was canceling the camps as part of “our continued efforts to protect the health, safety and well-being of our VSU community" during the coronavirus impact. VSU has been on physical lockdown since mid-March when in-person classes were transitioned to remote learning, and all dormitories and event spaces were closed.

The cancellation applies to groups both on- and off-campus.

VSU’s DCS said it would offer early reservations for onsite summer camps in 2021, and the deposits that the organizations put down for this year’s reservations could be applied to 2021 reservations. “Refunds are also an option,” the department said in a social-media post.

Summer camps have long been a tradition at VSU, particularly revolving around sports and education themes. Groups both in and out of VSU have been holding in-person get-togethers during the summer for many years.

All events originally scheduled through August at the university’s Gateway Center and Jones Dining Hall have either been canceled outright or postponed to a later date. Sponsors were given the option of rescheduling with any previously paid venue fees to be applied to the new dates, or canceling with a full refund.

Cancellations require the filling out of a W-9 form and a refund period of up to 60 days for issuance.

