KEYSER - Mineral County received notification of a 15th positive COVID-19 case Monday, as well as notifications of the 13th and 14th confirmed cases over the weekend.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

The 13th case reported Saturday involved an employee of the Dawnview Center nursing home in Fort Ashby and the 14th case involved a Mineral County resident who is employed in Allegany County.

A joint investigation with the Allegany County Health Department is ongoing.

The residents and employees at Dawnview were tested last week in compliance with Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order that all nursing homes across the state be tested for the coronavirus. A total of 54 residents and 103 employees was tested, with only one positive so far. As of Monday afternoon, results had not yet been received for only four residents and two employees.

Testing was also conducted last week on 110 residents and 169 employees at Piney Valley in Keyser. As of Monday, no test results had yet been received by the health department.

To date, 252 persons have been tested throughout Mineral County, with 15 positives, 231 negatives, and results still pending for six.

Both the Mineral and Allegany health departments are working to identify potential persons who may have come in close contact with the individuals with ties to both counties, including family members, friends, and health care professionals.

“We would urge our community to continue to follow guidance put forth by the CDC and health department,” said A.Jay Root, Mineral County Health Department administrator. “The best practices to help slow the spread of the virus include following social distancing, washing hands for at least 20 seconds, and covering your cough with your elbow or a tissue.

If symptoms like a dry cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath development, you are advised to contact your healthcare provider for instructions.

For further information about the coronavirus or COVID-19, visit the health department’s website at www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.



