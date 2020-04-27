A most wonderful experience in the Best Part of Virginia region is to spend time on the waterfront in Hopewell. Enjoying a cocktail and seafood while viewing the sunset at The Boathouse is the icing on the cake.

In June 2017, The Boathouse at City Point in Hopewell opened its doors to patrons for the first time, part of the $6 million development of Hopewell's waterfront. A modern eatery with an enviable location that boasts a stunning and sweeping vista of the James and Appomattox rivers, area residents and visitors have flocked there to enjoy fresh seafood and waterfront dining ever since.

Until the current crisis hit.

One of four Boathouse locations, the original being in Brandermill in Chesterfield County, the City Point restaurant was a first for Kevin Healey's HOUSEpitality Family Restaurant Group in this area. A veteran and pioneer of the restaurant business, Kevin Healey has been a restaurateur for over 30 years, opening what is now called Boathouse at Sunday Park in Chesterfield in 1988.

The Healey Family has had to quickly adapt to the current crisis. In mid-March, they made the tough decision to close all locations. Just last week they made the decision to re-open for takeout.

“We’ve spent the past month trying to live up to our designation as an essential business,” Kyle Healey says. “The community has been there for us over the past 30 years, and now we’re doing everything we can to be there for them in the next 30. We opened back up for takeout and delivery last week, and the support from our guests has been amazing.”

Take out and delivery isn’t the only initiative — they have also started “Community Night,” where they are partnering with neighborhood associations to bring food right to them, with 10% of sales going to COVID-19 response at Bon Secours.

Kyle explains, “One of the hardest things about the past month has been remaining physically separated from our community – so it feels good organizing something that can bring people together for a good cause, albeit remotely.”

Now that the Boathouse restaurants are open, they are offering a more limited menu with easy ordering online, to include beer and wine to accompany dinner. There’s also a special price for a family meal. If you choose pick-up over delivery, plan to arrive a little earlier and then simply take a moment to breathe and enjoy the view.

The Best Part of Virginia Region includes Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg and Prince George. The Boathouse is located in Chesterfield and Hopewell. For more information, visit www.BestPartVA.org.

This is the latest in an ongoing series of articles written by the Best Part of Virginia Region.