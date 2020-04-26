Two workers also have been confirmed; hospital spokeswoman calls PPE supply ’sufficient’

DINWIDDIE — Central State Hospital has reported its first case of a patient suffering from coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services confirmed in an email Sunday that one patient has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment. No other information about the patient, including when the case was confirmed, was immediately available.

DBHDS reports a total of three COVID-19 cases on the campus of the mental-health facility. Spokeswoman Meghan McGuire said two hospital workers have also tested positive for the virus, including one who was confirmed April 1.

Per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, any patient confirmed with COVID-19 is placed in isolation away from the rest of the population and given a mask "to diminish the risk of exposing others to infection," McGuire said. CSH policy disallows sick patients from leaving the isolation area, so all meals are delivered and any other activity is limited to the quarantine area.

Staff tending to the patient also must wear personal protective equipment while in contact.

McGuire called Central State’s existing PPE supply "sufficient," but added DBHDS is "carefully monitoring" that amount. Family members and community volunteers have made and donated cloth masks to the hospital.

"CSH has been incredibly grateful for their kindness and generosity," McGuire said.

In an effort to stem the spread, CSH has restricted visitors from the campus, and patients are being screened and triaged prior to being admitted. All gatherings on campus are following social-distance and 10-person maximum protocols.

Employees are screened prior to beginning a shift, including taking their temperature. One of the symptoms of COVID-19 is high fever. CSH also is using flexible staff scheduling and teleworking where possible.

The Virginia Department of Health reports Dinwiddie County with a total of 14 COVID-19 cases.

