State police said her car broke down in one of the travel lanes near the Magruder Boulevard exit and was subsequently hit by an SUV

HAMPTON — A 20-year-old Chestefield County woman was killed Saturday night when her car broke down in a passing lane on westbound Interstate 64 and was struck by another vehicle, state police said.

Keira Melesha Reese-Johnson, of the 6900 block of Lake Caroline Drive, died shortly after arrival at Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, state police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said. Anaya said Reese-Johnson’s sedan had stalled in one of the travel lanes on I-64 near the Magruder Boulevard interchange and was subsequently struck by a westbound sports-utility vehicle.

Anaya said the car apparently had traveled disabled for about a mile in one of the passing lanes before it finally stopped. Almost immediately, the disabled car was hit.

Anaya said am 11-year-old child riding in the SUV was injured and taken to a local hospital.

No charges will be filed in the case, Anaya said.