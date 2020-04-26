Chesterfield County Public Schools has transitioned its pre-kindergarten application process to an online format in response to the Governor’s order to close schools. While many of Team Chesterfield’s in-person pre- kindergarten application events were held as scheduled, those slated for March and April had to be canceled due to the closure.

Parents and caregivers now may apply online at https://bit.ly/CCPS-PreKQuestionnaire. Completion of the online application does not guarantee acceptance into the program.

If a child is found tentatively eligible* from the information submitted in the online application, the parent or caregiver will be contacted to set up an appointment time for a personal application session once social distancing guidelines are lifted. At that time, parents and caregivers will be required to verify all information with the residency, income, and other documents listed below:

Parent/guardian photo identification and any applicable custody paperworkChild’s original, certified birth certificateProof of income through one of these documents: 2019 tax form with ALL W2s AND two most recent pay stubs; Letter from an employer indicating parent name, period of employment and salary (for each working parent/guardian); Two recent pay stubs for all jobs worked by parent(s) living in the home; SNAP, TANF, SSI, SSA, unemployment and child support documents (if applicable); Documents for all other sources of income (retirement, financial aid, grant funds, sponsorship from another country, military income, etc.)Proof of residency by providing one of the documents listed on the Student Registration section of the division website can be found at https://bit.ly/CCPS-StudentRegistration.

Note: Parents submitting a “lives with” form must bring the person they live with, and that person must provide a lease, deed or one of the other proofs of residency. The parent of the incoming student must provide two current supporting documents with their correct name and address listed.

Children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30, 2020 and who live in the school’s attendance zone may apply for pre-kindergarten. There are no exceptions to age and residency requirements. The list of the 22 schools that have a pre-k program can be found at https://bit.ly/CCPS-PreK. Parents who are unsure what school zone they live in may go online to mychesterfieldschools.com, go to the “Schools” tab at the top, then click “Find My School.”

For families who want to apply online but do not have internet access at home, the CCPS Internet network is available at all Chesterfield County schools. The CCPS Internet network can be accessed while in a school parking lot.

* “Tentative eligibility” does not guarantee acceptance in the pre-kindergarten program. Enrollment decisions will be made at the end of the initial application window in Summer 2020. Applications are accepted all year long. A wait list is created, so that openings throughout the year can be filled.