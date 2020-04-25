Letter to House Education Committee outlines a three-point funding plan for 19 HBCUs dealing with ’dire’ consequences due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ETTRICK — Saying the situation for historically black colleges and universities becomes “more dire each day,” the president of Virginia State University is asking Congress for an additional $1.5 billion in federal stimulus funding due to the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

In a letter to House Education Committee chairman Robert C. Scott, D-Va., president Makola Abdullah pointed out how quickly VSU and the other 18 members of the Council of 1890 Institutions had to “pivot and transition from primarily on-campus teaching and instruction to strictly online and distance-learning” without having the proper infrastructure to afford it. Abdullah said the fallout is expected to continue well into the 2020-21 academic year in student-enrollment drops, state budget cuts, reduced research funding and additional technological expenses.

“We appreciate the resources that have been allocated thus far by the Congress,” Abdullah, who chairs the council, wrote. “However, the situation for our universities becomes more dire each day.”

In mid-March as the pandemic’s effects were beginning to be felt in Virginia, VSU opted to close its campus to onsite classes and focus on remote-learning protocols. In doing so, the university recently began issuing refunds to students based on the lost time, and recently announced it was losing $160 million in state funding that in part would have paid for replacements to Harris Hall and Daniel Gymnasium.

In the letter, Abdullah outlined a three-point plan to be covered by the funding:

temporarily tripling Pell grants, which he said affects anywhere from two-thirds to 90% of the student population at the institutions;rebuilding and solidifying technological infrastructure; andmaintaining and expanding research opportunity, and bolstering healthcare degree programs to address health disparities.

The last point of the plan carries the bulk of the request, at $1.4 billion. But Abdullah said that is important because HBCUs have traditionally been unable to “leverage” research partnerships with the National Institutes of Health.

Read a copy of the letter here.

“This pandemic has shown that this missed opportunity with NIH should be corrected immediately,” he wrote. “We should look to the existing partnership that the 1890 HBCUs have in addressing regional and national issues related to agriculture in collaboration with [the U.S. Agriculture Department] by creating a similar network to partner with NIH to address regional and national issues related to health disparities through research and extension to the communities we serve.”

Two weeks ago, VSU announced it was receiving $6.8 million in federal stimulus money, half of which was being returned to students.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Virginia Sen. Timothy M. Kaine said VSU also stands to receive money from two other sources — a $67 million discretionary fund to benefit Virginia’s K-12 and higher education, and a $1.05 billion fund set up for HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions across the country.

Half of that latter fund would go to HBCUs.

Kaine said it had not been determined how much VSU stands to get from those funds. He also addressed a video message Abdullah sent to VSU students last week saying that the university has applied for that $6.8 million stimulus, but it has not heard yet when that money will be available.

“I spoke with Dr. Abdullah earlier this week,” Kaine said. “They can count on them. Those monies will come.”

