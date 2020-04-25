The self-swab takes only 15 seconds and does not go down as far as the traditional testing, pharmacist says

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — After a slow first day, Rite Aid’s drive-up self-swab testing program for COVID-19 had a continuous line of cars filled with drivers looking to get tested, with over 100 people registered for it’s second day in action.

Rite Aid Corp. announced Tuesday that its Colonial Heights location would be one of 25 stores nationwide to have COVID-19 testing, with a capacity for about 200 tests per day locally. Pre-registration is required to get testing.

The testing procedure combines social distance with meticulous cleaning.

Patients coming through for testing are never to leave their car, and only open their window once a test has been placed on the table in front of them at the drive-up testing tent. Then they swab the inside of each nostril for 15 seconds, place the swab back in a test tube to be returned to the pharmacy workers.

Immediately after patients pull away, the table is sprayed down and cleaned while each attendant gets an entirely new pair of gloves, after first washing their hands.

"It wasn’t too bad. It tickles and it makes you feel like you want to sneeze," said Patti Jung, a Colonial Heights resident who came through for a test.

Jung works in the healthcare industry where she is actually processing Covid-19 samples in a lab. She said that even though she works in healthcare, its still hard to get testing herself. She said she wanted to get tested because she works so closely with the virus on a daily basis.

"I’m over 60, I work in healthcare, that’s why I decided to reach out to this," Jung said. "I’ve not really been sick, I had bronchitis two months ago but since they offered this I thought you know, went ahead and scheduled. I’ll have peace of mind, that way the hospital, it will be one less thing they have to do."

Some videos surfaced online that showed the nasopharyngeal test for COVID-19, which involves sticking the swab deep into the nasal cavity. Rite Aid’s test does not move as far into the nose, and is intended more for people already showing symptoms.

"It’s much less invasive," said Jay Agrawal, a pharmacist at Rite Aid, "The nasopharyngeal, you feel like you’re choking. It goes all the way down."

Eligibility for testing is determined based on the CDC guidelines. Pre-registration and eligibility can be found here.

With uncertainty over the end of the pandemic, Agrawal says they are scheduled to do testing indefinitely.

"We don’t know yet [how long testing will continue]," Agrawal said. "We want to be here for our community."

