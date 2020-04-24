State police said the accident happened when a van hydroplaned into a jersey wall and was then hit by another car; truck sideswiped both vehicles and left the scene

CHESTER — State police have identified the man killed in an early-morning multi-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 95 near the exit to state Route 288.

Wet roadway conditions and speed are being considered factors in the accident, which occurred around 4:40 a.m. on the southbound side of I-95.

Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said Lydell M. Mosby, 55, died instantly when the car he was driving struck a van that had apparently hydroplaned and hit the jersey wall. Hill said the impact of the crash forced the van to flip around in the road and come to a rest in the right lane. Witnesses told police a white tractor-trailer then sideswiped both vehicles and left the scene.

The driver of the van was identified as La’Isis Jones, 18, also of Richmond, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Hill said she was wearing a seat belt, while Mosby was not.

State police are looking for the truck that left the scene. Hill said it should have some damage or paint transfer on the right front corner and sides.

The accident is still under investigation. Charges are pending, Hill said.