KEYSER - The Public Service District hearing on the proposed water rate hike for the Town of Piedmont, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved to July 23 to allow for the proper paperwork to be filed with the PSC.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

In the meantime, an interim rate increase of 28.56% has been put into place by the PSC to provide the town with some emergency relief for the current deficit.

The Piedmont Town Council originally passed an ordinance Jan. 14 to implement the 56.75% rate increase, but a group of citizens filed a petition protesting the huge rate hike on Feb. 7. When the Town of Piedmont filed a motion to dismiss the petition, saying there was an insufficient number of valid signatures, a hearing was held March 17 at the Piedmont Legion to determine the validity of the petition.

At that hearing, Administrative Law Judge Keith George of the PSC heard testimony from both sides and determined the petition had just enough valid signatures to be considered by the commission.

Recognizing that some necessary paperwork had not yet been filed, George at that time postponed the April 24 hearing.

Since that time, the new hearing date of July 23 has been set, with proceedings to begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Piedmont Legion on Green Street.

In setting the interim emergency increase, it was noted in PSC documents that “final rates approved for the City of Piedmont’s water system may be higher than, lower than, or the same as those adopted by the city in its original ordinance.

Should the rate set by the PSC wind up being lower, the emergency interim increase is refundable.