Managing attorney says old drive-up window at the bank-turned-legal office is serving a new purpose due to the coronavirus pandemic

ENON — Before it was a law office, the small brick building at the corner of East Hundred Road and Spruce Avenue in southeast Chesterfield housed a bank.

While the rest of the building was conducive to a traditional law practice, with a reception area and space for offices and conferences, the question of what to do with the old drive-up teller window always seemed to go unanswered.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic happened. Suddenly, the old teller window had a new lease on life for legal staff to meet with clients in their cars while maintaining the recommended social-distancing protocols. Last week, they also re-purposed it into a meal-pickup window for first responders in the immediate area, including John Randolph Medical Center, and the Hopewell police and EMS crews just a couple of miles away.

"Feeling blessed to have a building with this capability, we thought about how we can expand it to help people in the community during this crisis," said Lee Bujakowski, managing attorney at the law firm. "Health workers were a natural fit because of all of the sacrifices they are currently making on a daily basis."

The firm partnered with local Mexican restaurant Jalapeños to provide 250 dinners to JRMC staff whose workloads have been ratcheted up due to COVID-19.

Jalapeños co-owner Abel Carrillo commented it was an easy decision to help during this time of hardship.

"It was our pleasure to partner with Marks & Harrison," Carrillo said. "It was a little taxing since it was our rush hour, but it was worth it to help others during this crisis."

Dressed in protective gear, Bujakowski and paralegals Tonda Huddleston and Kristin LeMire handed the dinners through the window to individuals in their cars who stopped by before or after their shifts. One of those who stopped by was Gregory Rowley, who works as an IT administrator for VCU Health System, which has an office in nearby River’s Bend.

"I provide IT support to keep computer systems operating so the doctors and nurses can keep things running," said Rowley. "We sometimes have to skip meals because we’re so busy."

He was working in the area and had started to feel hungry when he saw an email about the free meals.

"I think it is a wonderful idea," Rowley said.

Bujakowski said he saw the service as an extension of the professional relationship the firm — which specializes in personal-injury cases — already has with the first responders.

"Healthcare workers and first responders deserve everyone’s support during this unprecedented time," said Bujakowski. "We hope these meals provide a little comfort to the teams working so hard to respond during the COVID-19 pandemic."

