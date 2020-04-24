KEYSER - Although the Keyser City Council had already previously voted to have the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool open again this summer, whether or not that actually happens due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remains to be seen.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Although the Keyser City Council had already previously voted to have the John R. Shelton Swimming Pool open again this summer, whether or not that actually happens due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remains to be seen.

However, the officials gave the go-ahead Wednesday evening to have the pool certified by the Mineral County Health Department so it will be ready to open if that becomes a possibility.

“We’re going to hold off on saying yay or nay as far as opening this summer, but we need to go ahead and make sure it’s certified,” parks and recreation commissioner William Zacot said Wednesday.

According to Zacot, because the pool was grandfathered in when updated operation regulations went into effect several years ago, if it is closed the city will not be able to reopen it until the system is brought up to regulation.

“Are you saying we need to open it even if it’s only for a day or two?” mayor Damon Tillman asked.

Finance commissioner Mike Ryan noted, however, that the council had already voted to open the pool this summer, but it’s the recertification that is key to being able to keep it in operation year after year.

“We have to get it certified. If we don’t, we’ll never get it opened up again,” he said.

Zacot said he would proceed with the certification process.

In the meantime, the health department has noted several tasks that need to be taken care of at the city’s parks, including the repainting of bleachers, replacement of a tire and some handles which have come loose on play equipment.

The city’s parks and playgrounds have remained closed during the ongoing health crisis, but Tillman said Wednesday that was done to eliminate anyone congregating for basketball games, picnics, or similar activities.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t go out and walk the track; we just can’t be congregating,” he said.

Council member Jen Junkins noted that another reason for closing the parks was because it would be impossible to keep the play equipment sanitized in between use by area children.

“I’m trying to keep it sprayed down as much as possible,” Zacot said.

“We need people’s patience and understanding,” Tillman said. “We don’t want the kids getting hold of this stuff and taking (the virus) home,” he said.





