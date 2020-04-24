BURLINGTON - No injuries were reported in an early-morning fire that heavily damaged a maintenance garage on the Burlington campus of the Burlington United Methodist Family Services.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

BURLINGTON - No injuries were reported in an early-morning fire that heavily damaged a maintenance garage on the Burlington campus of the Burlington United Methodist Family Services.

According to BUMFS spokesperson Cindy Pyles, the 16x20 building housed much of the apple peelers, kettles and other equipment used to make apple butter every year for the Old Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“Between 1-1:30 a.m. some staff members noticed the fire and it was fully involved by that time,” Pyles said.

No one was in the building, and staff and residents of a nearby cottage were evacuated to the gymnasium on the campus for safety.

Pyles said BUMFS was in the process of building a new maintenance building, but much of the equipment used in the apple butter making process was still in the old building.

“All that equipment was in there, including the apple peeler, which is a one-of-a-kind,” she said. “I don’t know if we can save any of it.”

An investigator from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was on his way to investigate the blaze late Friday morning.

“Mike said it was a total loss,” Pyles said of BUMFS president and CEO Mike Price.

“The important thing is all the staff and kids are safe,” she said.