Since working from home, my 7-year-old grandson Jasper has been interested in my work. Today as I wrote my column, he asked me what I was doing. I told him I sort of just write a story on how I was feeling and thinking. So he wanted to write his own column. I hope you enjoy. - Barbara High, Tribune Staff Writer

By Jasper High

The coronavirus is horrible. It sucks! Cause it is killing people.

I don’t go to school now, but I like that. I am glad that I am home because I like to play my video game and watch TV. I am playing spies by myself because I don’t have anyone else to play with. I do miss friends at school. I miss family I don’t get to see.

I asked if I can go to the park and they said no. I don’t get to leave the house because they don’t want to risk making me sick. I have asthma (also a chronic health issue). Asthma makes it hard for me to breathe.

I miss Chinese food, Walmart, and getting toys.

I think that if someone is having a birthday they have to do it alone. That makes me feel sad. I am not scared of the coronavirus.

I do like playing in the yoga chair since I am stuck home. I like playing kickball outside. I like to ride the side by side.

I went out one time and I had to wear a face mask. I didn’t like wearing it because I thought I didn’t look good. I wash my hands a lot and use hand sanitizer. Use soap when washing your hands. Cough into your arm.

I do a lot of homework at home. My mimi is not a teacher. She does help me with work. I think work is harder at home because my teacher is better. She helps me better and she is closer to me and tells me the answers a little bit. When I count pennies she tells me the answers sometimes. My teacher is Ms. Jen. She is nice and I miss her.

Instead of gym I now do push ups for a healthy body. I also do things called planks. I do coloring for art, since my art teacher isn’t here. I did “Down by the Bay” for music. I also listen to music with headphones. I like Juice World, who is dead, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Marshmello and DMX.

We are doing quarantine and I can’t exactly say that word. It means stay at home. I call it COVID-19. Why do they call it that?

I hope it ends soon. Because I want to see Kylyr, Connor, and Maddie. I want to see friends.

I eat a lot since I have been home. I eat a lot of everything. I am almost 50 pounds.

I walked with my mimi looking for mushrooms, and we watch Disney plus.

If you’re reading this I hope you like it. Don’t go to stores, because I want you to stay safe. People should sanitize so they don’t get sick.

I think when I grow up I may be a journalist and a YouTuber, and maybe a teacher or a person who does tattoos.

